    Start-up Street | Funding winter will change life for stakeholders

    After a glorious couple of years for start-ups, the funding pendulum is likely to swing to negative territory. Founders, investors, employees and governments are likely to feel the impact

    Arun Natarajan
    December 15, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    Highlights VC funding is prone to cycles of boom and bust After being in positive territory, the funding pendulum is likely to swing into negative territory Founders of companies may defer their next round of funding Investors are clearly shifting towards sustainable businesses for future funding Will a funding winter dim the enthusiasm of government and regulators towards start -ups? A search on Google Trends for ‘Funding Winter’ and ‘Funding Freeze’ shows these terms are used the most in two countries: the USA and then India! Interestingly, after peaking...

