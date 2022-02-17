Start-up Street | Crises in start-ups and the art of managing them

Representative image.

In the recent past, the travails of BharatPe and its co-founder Ashneer Grover has taken a lot of space in pink papers and the digital media. Multiple issues came to the fore such as co-founder allegations of misappropriation and fraudulent practices, co-founder squabble and founder-investor tangle. Right now, BharatPe is in a veritable tizzy trying to handle multiple crises; mostly self-inflicted, some may add. Recently, at the digital content company ScoopWhoop, the CEO Satvik Mishra had to resign following accusations...