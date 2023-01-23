English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start-up funding set to rebound rapidly in India when policy shocks end, says RBI research

    The researchers note that the excess return provided by the Indian stock market over the US stock market is a strong determinant of funding into Indian startups

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    January 23, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Start-up funding set to rebound rapidly in India when policy shocks end, says RBI research

    Other factors that determine start-up funding include the founder's alma mater, with founders from elite colleges having better prospects. Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights The research paper notes that 66 to 82 percent of adjustment to a shock in the startup ecosystem is completed within a quarter Easy money led to the startup funding boom, bringing down the cost of innovation in the economy The size and growth of the Indian economy is a big reason The large amount of startup funding in India is because of market size and superior return in equity markets Being popular and being in the right company matter for startups looking...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The far-reaching consequences of ChatGPT

      Jan 20, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India-Russia bonhomie, sacking spree in tech sector, time for PLI version 2.0, ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

      Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers