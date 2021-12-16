Soaring input costs raise risks to solar project returns

Solar module prices are rising on supply disruptions and high input costs

For long, solar power project developers banked on the long term trend of decreasing input costs to safeguard their returns. Developers used to bid aggressively and at the same time derived decent returns. But the sharp rise in input costs is threatening to upset the project return calculations. Barring finance costs, all other cost heads including freight rates increased this year. Module prices have risen for six consecutive quarters, a trend not seen in the past ten years, Mercom India Research said in its latest update. The price of photovoltaic...