SME IPOs is where the real action was in 2021

Metro Brands IPO

The primary markets had a bumper year in 2021 and their country cousins –the SME segment-- had a good year too, though at a much smaller scale. While 63 companies raised Rs 1.2 lakh crore and got listed on the main exchanges, the SME segment saw 59 companies approaching the market and raising around Rs 746 crore. Though the amount between the two exchanges is not comparable, the funds raised in the SME segment were 4.7 times the amount raised...