Should LIC time its IPO based on market conditions? 

The sharp fall in global equity markets on account of various factors has all but silenced the activity in the primary market. Some companies are delaying their IPOs given the market condition while some like Adani Wilmar are confident to get their issue subscribed. All eyes are on the largest issue the country has ever seen, that of government owned insurer LIC. Reports say that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to provide details about the size of the issue....