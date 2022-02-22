SEBI's proposed IPO valuation norms miss the woods for the trees

The fall in new-age technology companies’ shares post-listing has prompted market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to come out with a discussion paper on additional disclosures to be made by such companies. The solution sought by SEBI is more transparency in terms of pricing of IPOs. The assumption here is that investors, especially retail investors, will gain a better understanding of the companies. Frankly, that’s a tall ask. But before commenting on the futility of the exercise,...