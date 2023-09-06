SEBI’s proposals to rein in finfluencers fall far short of the goal

SEBI faces many difficulties on the road to confront large finfluencers.

The so-called finfluencers have been a proverbial pain in the neck for SEBI and even other regulators. SEBI has proposed more steps to bring more controls on them, and has sought public views on these in a consultation paper released on 25 August 2023. This species has, as even a cursory review would show, more popularity, growth and influence among investors compared to SEBI registered advisors or analysts or other regulated entities, but without any of the responsibility, obligations and...