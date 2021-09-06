MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Sale of insurance business sparks a re-rating in Exide’s stock

The sale will help fund the huge capital requirement for investing in lithium-ion cell manufacturing 

Vatsala Kamat
September 06, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Sale of insurance business sparks a re-rating in Exide’s stock

Exide Industries Ltd’s divestment of its life insurance business has gone down well with investors. News of sale to HDFC Life Ltd at Rs6,687 crore in a cash plus equity deal set the stock rallying by 12 per cent in just two trading sessions. What gives? The deal, struck at robust valuations, higher than what analysts factored in for the business, is opportune and well-timed for Exide stakeholders. HDFC Life’s acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Exide Life involves a payment...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Services PMI shows the economy is firing on two cylinders

    Sep 3, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Service sector rebounds, the vaccine heavylifting, the curse of knowledge, Weekly Tactical and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers