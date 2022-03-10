Russia-Ukraine | War tensions mark a new normal for commodities

Ever since tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated in the last week of February, commodities have witnessed an unprecedented rally. It shows the significance of Russia as a major commodity exporter. Fears of any supply disruption in case sanctions are imposed on the metal and energy industry in Russia has made investors nervous. Earlier this week, metals, energy and raw material prices, have all soared to multi-year or record high levels, as the US warned that they are considering banning...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | War, oil, sanctions bring auto industry to heel
Mar 9, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The oil shock, the Russian disconnect, Vladimir Putin’s world view, reality check on ESG funds, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers