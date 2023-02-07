English
    Restoring liberalism: Re-centre it on individuals not groups and on opportunity rather than grievance

    Influential economist Martin Wolf wrote a penetrating analysis of Western society’s ills, but his prescriptions for fixing it fall short of the mark

    Adrian Wooldridge
    February 07, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
    Pro-Trump protesters in front of the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob had later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

    As the chief economics correspondent of the Financial Times since 1996, Martin Wolf is one of the world’s most influential economists. He started his journalistic career as a vigorous advocate of globalization and deregulation, but since the global financial crisis his mood has darkened. His new book, The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism, is both his magnum opus and an explanation of his crisis of faith.

    Wolf started writing the book in the annus horribilis of 2016. The twin hammer blows of Brexit and Trump’s election provoked lamentation and garment-rending in the FT’s London headquarters, where Tory supporters are as thin on the ground as Jehovah’s Witnesses, but Wolf was particularly upset. In a moving preface, he describes how both his parents fled from Europe in the late 1930s — his father from Austria in 1937 and his mother from the Netherlands in 1940 — and how members of his family who failed to make the escape were killed in the Holocaust. “I and my brother, born in 1948, are, like many millions of others, children of catastrophe.” The family memory of the 1930s left him with a permanent sense of the fragility of civilization.

    Wolf argues that democracy and capitalism are complementary opposites: Opposites because capitalism depends on inequality of rewards while democracy depends on political equality, complementary because they both enshrine the principle of individual choice. But in recent decades this marriage of opposites has been falling apart, most importantly in the supposed standard-bearer of democratic capitalism, the United States.

    The decline in productivity growth is leading to stagnation. Stagnation is turning more people against the system. And vulture-like populists are growing fat not just because they tell lies, but also because they tell a certain truth — that ordinary people’s prospects are not improving at anything like the rate that they once did and are frequently not improving at all. “Make America great again” resonates because it contains a big truth as well as a big lie.