English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Resolving India’s BRICS dilemma calls for shrewd exercise of limited leverage

    India needs to be inside the BRICS room to build its sphere of influence in the Global South and prevent a quite takeover by China but also be counted among its Westphalian friends

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    August 24, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    Resolving India’s BRICS dilemma calls for shrewd exercise of limited leverage

    An expansion of BRICS is critical if the organisation is to have any ability to drive structural change in the world order.

    A communique will be issued at the end of the BRICS summit in South Africa later today. It will have the usual platitudes about the Global South, multilateralism, subtle criticisms about the US and the world order, trade in local currencies rather than the mighty dollar, etc. It will also have some information on the framework for a BRICS expansion. The words of the communique will matter, but what will matter more is the interpretation, and thereby the intent,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Chandrayaan-3: A Make in India success story

      Aug 23, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama August 24 edition: India makes speedy progress in the lunar race, FMCG wears a dull outlook, film stars ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers