Resolving India’s BRICS dilemma calls for shrewd exercise of limited leverage

An expansion of BRICS is critical if the organisation is to have any ability to drive structural change in the world order.

A communique will be issued at the end of the BRICS summit in South Africa later today. It will have the usual platitudes about the Global South, multilateralism, subtle criticisms about the US and the world order, trade in local currencies rather than the mighty dollar, etc. It will also have some information on the framework for a BRICS expansion. The words of the communique will matter, but what will matter more is the interpretation, and thereby the intent,...