Renewable energy push must ensure a just transition in power mix 

Highlights Incremental addition in clean power capacity restricting expansion in fossil fuel electricity generation Expansion in renewable energy capacity helps to reduce stress in electricity transmission India is energising the drive to move towards clean power But electricity from fossil fuels remains the mainstay of power generation There will be a net addition to thermal power capacity in the next 10 years Phasing out coal will have to be done judiciously to minimise transitional pain Turbo-charged by the government’s sustained focus on clean power, there is...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sensex gets a global crown
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Green energy stocks fail to impress investors, online gaming under pressure, sluggish phase in equities expected, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers