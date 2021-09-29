Relief on government borrowing doesn’t translate into a bond rally, yet.

The happiness over the central government sticking to the borrowing programme announced in the budget seems to be short-lived for India’s bond markets. A day after the government announced its borrowing calendar for the second half of 2021-22, the benchmark 10-year government security’s yield rose about 2 basis points instead of falling as widely expected. The improving health of government finances are certainly a relief for bond investors – there is unlikely to be an increase in government bond supply. However,...