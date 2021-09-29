MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Relief on government borrowing doesn’t translate into a bond rally, yet.

The Evergrande crisis, the US Fed’s tapering and rising oil prices continue to weigh

Ravi Krishnan
September 29, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
Relief on government borrowing doesn’t translate into a bond rally, yet.

The happiness over the central government sticking to the borrowing programme announced in the budget seems to be short-lived for India’s bond markets. A day after the government announced its borrowing calendar for the second half of 2021-22, the benchmark 10-year government security’s yield rose about 2 basis points instead of falling as widely expected. The improving health of government finances are certainly a relief for bond investors – there is unlikely to be an increase in government bond supply. However,...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India an outlier amid global growth pangs

    Sep 28, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How hot is India’s job market, Dabur and Marico cross swords, the Green Pivot, GuruSpeak, Chart of the Day and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers