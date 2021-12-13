Relief for co-op bank depositors comes late

The saga of the collapse of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) is at last coming to an end with a scheme for the amalgamation of the failed cooperative bank with Unity Small Finance Bank being launched with the nod of the banking regulator. The depositors will get all their money back over a period of ten years in instalments, with no interest being paid in the first five years and thereafter at a minuscule 2.75 per cent per annum....