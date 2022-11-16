Recommending governance changes in the shadow of NSE scam

Highlights Expert committee report filed with an eye on NSE scam Considerable discussion on Key Managerial Personnel and the possible abuse of this position The ghost of NSE also looms large as regards sharing of sensitive information It is recommended that Public Interest Directors (PIDs) should form two-thirds of the Board The committee says MIIs are commercial profit seeking organizations and responsible to their shareholders. At the same time, they are significant first level regulators. There is a significant conflict of interest here SEBI has...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers