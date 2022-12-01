Q2 GDP: Rebound in contact-intensive services boosts growth

A woman in a clothing store in Khan Market in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. India is scheduled to release second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures on Aug. 31.

Highlights GDP growth in the September quarter, at 6.3 percent, is exactly what the RBI had forecast The ‘Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Broadcasting’ sector contributed 44.8 percent to year-on-year GVA growth ‘Financial Services, Real Estate and Professional Services’ segment contributed 33.4 percent to total GVA growth The contribution of manufacturing to year-on-year GVA growth was a disappointingly negative 14.4 percent The contribution of gross fixed capital formation to year-on-year GDP growth in the quarter is a healthy 54.6 percent The contribution of net exports...