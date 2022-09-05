RBI’s moment of truth on exchange rate is upon it 

Economists are already warning about the aggressive gatekeeping of the rupee’s level at 80 to a dollar over the past week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been one of the few central banks that could boast of a relatively successful effort to manage the country’s exchange rate. But its moment of truth is now upon it, as the adequacy of foreign exchange reserves is put to the test at a time when global sentiment is far from clear on recession, inflation and capital flows. Economists are already warning about the aggressive gatekeeping of the rupee’s level at 80 to...