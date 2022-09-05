English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI’s moment of truth on exchange rate is upon it 

    The over $10 billion drop in the forex reserves in a single month shows that the central bank is doing whatever it takes to reduce the pressure on the rupee

    Aparna Iyer
    September 05, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
    RBI’s moment of truth on exchange rate is upon it 

    Economists are already warning about the aggressive gatekeeping of the rupee’s level at 80 to a dollar over the past week

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been one of the few central banks that could boast of a relatively successful effort to manage the country’s exchange rate. But its moment of truth is now upon it, as the adequacy of foreign exchange reserves is put to the test at a time when global sentiment is far from clear on recession, inflation and capital flows. Economists are already warning about the aggressive gatekeeping of the rupee’s level at 80 to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers