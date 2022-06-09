English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI measures will have to be sizeable to keep yields in check

    The repo rate is likely to be hiked by another 60 basis points (bps) over the next two policy reviews, which will be rapidly transmitted by Banks to their lending and deposit rates, amidst the compression in the systemic liquidity surplus. However, the measures that are actually brought forth by the central bank to ensure the orderly completion of the Government borrowing programme, and their magnitude, would determine where bond yields settle in the coming months

    Aditi Nayar
    June 09, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    RBI measures will have to be sizeable to keep yields in check

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90% in its June 2022 policy review. Accordingly, the relatively new Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate, which forms the floor of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor, has been upped to 4.65%. Simultaneously, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, i.e. the ceiling of this corridor has been enhanced to 5.15%. The words ‘to remain accommodative’ were dropped from the stance that was published in May 2022. The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Discounted Policy

      Jun 8, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: A bet for the risk taker, India’s sanction dilemma, the power play, crypto synthetic assets demystified and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers