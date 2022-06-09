RBI measures will have to be sizeable to keep yields in check

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90% in its June 2022 policy review. Accordingly, the relatively new Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate, which forms the floor of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor, has been upped to 4.65%. Simultaneously, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, i.e. the ceiling of this corridor has been enhanced to 5.15%. The words ‘to remain accommodative’ were dropped from the stance that was published in May 2022. The...