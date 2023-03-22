English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India’s growth will not slow down: RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report

    The report says, markets are bracing for tighter financial conditions which could present a trade-off between financial stability concerns and the conduct of disinflationary monetary policy

    Manas Chakravarty
    March 22, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
    India’s growth will not slow down: RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report

    the state of the economy report is bullish on India’s growth, but wary of inflation. That could mean another hike in the policy rate is necessary at the MPC’s April meet

    Highlights India’s GDP growth in FY24 likely to be maintained at the same level as in FY23 That would mean around 7 percent growth for FY24 The nowcast for GDP growth for the current quarter is 5.3 percent, higher than the 5.1 percent forecast by the Central Statistics Office With growth so strong, inflation too could remain high The report is concerned about El Nino It says inflation is the elephant in the room and that it will be harder for emerging markets ‘to get...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis in US and Europe holds valuable lessons

      Mar 21, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Electricity usage likely to scale up this summer, US Fed needs to patch up infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers