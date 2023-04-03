Ram Navami violence in Howrah is an alarm bell for the forthcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal

The TMC alleged that the violence was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP while the Left leaders said both TMC and BJP were responsible for the clashes. Similar tensions were also reported in Dalkhola town in North Bengal also. (Source: PTI)

Highlights The route of the Ram Navami procession in Howrah was not changed despite violence having erupted in earlier years too The ruling Trinamool Congress feared it would be labelled ‘anti-Hindu’ if it did so Religious festivals are run by local ‘dadas’ with political links The results of the Sagardighi by-poll indicate a swing away from religious polarisation The violence is a warning about what could happen during the forthcoming panchayat polls Sadly, clashes between two communities on Ram Navami in one or two areas...