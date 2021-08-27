Primer | How framing effect works against logical investment behaviour

Ananya Roy Suppose you needed to register for an event. If I tell you there is a hundred rupees discount for early registration, you may or may not be tempted by it. But, if I warn you against a penalty of hundred rupees for late registration, you would feel a stronger push to register before the “deadline”. If we think about it, the two scenarios are logically equivalent – you pay less if you register before a date, and more if you pay later....