Post-COVID, companies dug deep and invested more, but investors tapped on the brakes

In calendar 2020, the pandemic’s impact saw companies and investors across the world change their strategy. As countries went into lockdown mode, shutting borders and limiting mobility of their citizens, the assumptions underlying their strategies no longer held true. How did these stakeholders react to their lives being turned upside down? A report by FCLTGlobal, a financial think tank that advocates a long term investing mindset, throws light on several aspects of their behaviour. (image) Companies turned quite long term...