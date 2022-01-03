PMI: Manufacturing growth lost momentum in December, but inflation too falls

The India manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for December 2021 came in at 55.5, a three-month low. A reading above 50 in the seasonally adjusted PMI index indicates expansion from the previous month. The good news: input inflation too was at a 3-month low, while output charges increased at the slowest pace since October 2020. Moreover, new order growth was strong, albeit the slowest since September 2021. (image) But supply chain problems persisted, with vendor performance worsening to the greatest extent since...