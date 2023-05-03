PMI data underscores optimistic outlook of capital goods companies

Highlights S&P PMI data for April shows improved business sentiment from 8-month low in March Strong flow of new orders which rose at their highest pace since December Capital goods leaders have seen an uptick in order flows from public and private sector Biggest concerns are on execution pace and project completion Rising interest rates and recession can also puncture the business Sentiment as well as slow the capex cycle April data of the S&P Purchasing Manager’s Index showed that the overall business sentiment of...