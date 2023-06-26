English
    PM Modi’s US Visit: These two deals matter most to India

    The two most significant deals struck are the GE-HAL MoU that involves technology transfer for engines and the Micron deal to make semiconductors in India 

    Prosenjit Datta
    June 26, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    The Micron deal is perhaps the most interesting given the government’s efforts to develop semi-conductor capabilities and a manufacturing base in India

    Beyond the hype of the address to the joint US Congress session, the State dinner, and meetings with CEOs of Big Tech, the deals signed or announced during the visit provide a true gauge of the success of PM Narendra Modi’s trip to America. Many deals garnered headlines but it would be instructive to separate the wheat from the chaff. The General Electric-Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd MOU for technology transfer of F414 engines, the $3 billion fully-armed Predator drone purchases, the...

