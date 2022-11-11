Personal Finance: Overseas investments do not always hedge against a weak rupee

Representative image

When you speak to your financial advisor about investing in overseas stocks or funds, one of the reasons cited is currency hedging. Simply put, you may have some expenses that need to be paid overseas particularly in US dollars (US$). In this case, a declining Indian Rupee (INR) can make it more expensive to settle because the value of the rupee has eroded. When you invest in overseas US$ assets by using your local INR to invest, the assumption is...