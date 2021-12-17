Personal Finance: Merit of including equity in retirement portfolio

Saving for retirement is not merely about identifying fixed-income investment products and staying committed to them for aeons. One needs actively-managed equity assets -- an idea that should be pursued diligently for sufficiently long periods to optimise returns. That, in short, is the essence of a timeless maxim: for a retirement plan to work well, the main components must be market-oriented in terms of style and character. And which of these components could be better than equity? They could potentially...