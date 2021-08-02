MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Pandemic fuels broadest global house price boom in two decades

Average house prices across the OECD are growing faster than incomes, making housing less affordable. They are also rising faster than rents

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 2, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Pandemic fuels broadest global house price boom in two decades

Representative image: Reuters

By Valentina Romei and Chris Giles in London House prices are booming in almost every major economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, forging the broadest rally for more than two decades, and reviving economists’ concerns over potential threats to financial stability. Of the 40 countries covered by OECD data, just three experienced real-terms house price falls in the first three months of this year — the smallest proportion since the data series began in 2000, analysis by the Financial...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Robinhood missed the mark on a bumper listing

    Jul 30, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:  Why Robinhood stumbled, the problem with IMF forecasts, the Immunity Tracker, Tech Mahindra’s growth appeal, Tactical Pick, the Indian startup rage, China pushes back on crypto and more  

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers