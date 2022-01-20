MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Oxfam, Inequality, Capitalism, and the Stock Market

Deng Xiaoping had said, ‘We should let some people and some regions get rich first’, adding, ‘for the purpose of achieving common prosperity faster’

Manas Chakravarty
January 20, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Oxfam, Inequality, Capitalism, and the Stock Market

Every year, the British charity Oxfam brings out a sensational report on global inequality that says the wealth of a handful of billionaires is more than that of around half the global population. The report is timed to come out just before the World Economic Forum’s meeting, the gathering of billionaires, gets going. This year, the title of the report is ‘Inequality kills’ and its revelation, meant to shock, is ‘Inequality contributes to the death of at least one...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Red-hot yield: What can calm the markets’ nerves?

    Jan 19, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What AGS IPO brings to the table, Unilever’s gambit, Budget Chart of the Day, the cotton trouble and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers