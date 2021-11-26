Ola Electric hype revs up competition

Delays in product launches or delivery schedules, failed products or even recall of defective products are not unheard of in the automotive industry. Yet, Ola Electric is facing a lot of flak for the delay in delivering its electric scooter. Much of this seems to be its own doing. It hyped up a launch that has stuttered at every milestone - be it the launch date, booking glitches and now the delay in delivery of a few weeks. As it grapples...