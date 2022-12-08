Of mules and foxes and securities laws violations 

Representative image

Highlights Front persons or mules are often used for securities frauds The securities regulator needs a mechanism whereby it can be determined whether a person is acting on his own or whether he is merely being used as a front SEBI has often taken extraordinary efforts to determine who are mules and who are the masterminds behind them Too often, the attitude is that the mules should be punished as much as the mastermind It would be a travesty of justice if the unwitting...