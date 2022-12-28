NTPC: Green energy excites investors but thermal remains vital to earnings

Highlights The NTPC stock has gained 66 percent in the two years since January 1, 2021 The rise in the stock coincided with an energy crunch and scaling-up of renewable energy capacity additions at the company NTPC aims to build 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity base by 2032 It has formed a separate green energy unit and plans to sell a stake to investors While the stake sale will help NTPC monetise its green energy investments, thermal power continues to drive earnings Shares of...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China fuels risk of global gloom
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A rebalancing act of two asset classes, L&T’s asset monetization bears fruit, time for shareholders to have their say, how to market a commodity as a brand, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers