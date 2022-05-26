English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Now is the time for stockpickers in markets

    Best returns can occur when a less cheerful scenario is reflected in security prices

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 26, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Now is the time for stockpickers in markets

    Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

    Abby Joseph Cohen Much has been written about the wicked declines in financial asset prices this year. These commentaries are often framed in the language of technical analysis. For example, has an equity bear market begun? Far more relevant to investment decision-making is not whether prices have declined by an arbitrary amount in percentage terms, but, rather, what those prices reveal about expectations for the future. Simply stated, is a sufficiently ugly scenario already priced into the asset markets to set...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Bear Bottom

      May 25, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi govt turns 8, Zomato’s stock appeal, the dark side of Russia sanctions, windfall from stock rout and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers