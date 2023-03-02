English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 days to go : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    North-East election results show the Congress’s legacy of defeat still continues

    The poll results show that despite the Congress’s attempts to revitalise itself, it is still not capable of winning elections. That is advantage BJP for 2024 

    Suvashis Maitra
    March 02, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
    North-East election results show the Congress’s legacy of defeat still continues

    Highlights BJP retains Tripura and sweeps Nagaland Meghalaya throws up a hung assembly Congress’s performance dismal BJP has perfected the art of overcoming anti-incumbency by changing chief ministers  The BJP wave continues in the North-East of the country. Three small states -- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland -- voted to form their governments on the 16th and 27th of February. The results: The BJP-IPFT alliance retains power in Tripura and the BJP sweeps Nagaland with its regional party ally NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party). Track the election coverage:...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos gain ground, but headwinds lurk

      Mar 2, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market conditions ease up a bit, heat waves not a concern yet, states record te...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers