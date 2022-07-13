English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    No road map for privatising PSBs

    Opposition from employee unions and quality of management could play spoilsport in finding buyers for PSBs 

    Subir Roy
    July 13, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    No road map for privatising PSBs

    State Bank Of India

    A report bearing the imprimatur of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) has argued that the union government should privatise all public sector banks except State Bank of India (SBI). This is not really something new as a growing body of opinion has been arguing for several years now that the government should get out of commercial banking. But what makes the report stand out is that its lead author is Arvind Panagariya, the first vice chairman of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Efforts to globalise rupee will be a long-drawn affair

      Jul 12, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economic Recovery Tracker, trade play in SpiceJet, US’ new agricultural frontier, M&M, Polycab India and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers