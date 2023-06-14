Nestle India faces El Nino challenge

Nestle India’s unique portfolio and a pre-El Nino spike in several commodities it buys puts it a slightly elevated risk than the others

Warmer weather conditions due to El Nino pose a risk to agricultural activity in several parts of the world, including India. The futures market has probably already pencilled in some part of the El Nino risk and will continue to make adjustments based on incoming data and updated forecasts. While this is a risk for all processed food companies, Nestle India’s unique portfolio and a pre-El Nino spike in several commodities it buys puts it a slightly elevated risk...