Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market gets caught in Ukraine crossfire

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The weekend is over, but the answer to the key question is no clearer: Will Russia invade Ukraine?

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have agreed ‘in-principle’ to meet to discuss Ukraine. But this is contingent on Russia not invading Ukraine.

According to the FT, Russia has amassed 190,000 troops on the Ukraine borders. Skirmishes between the rebels and the Ukrainian government have increased.

The US administration strongly believes that Russia is ready to go to war. The West has threatened strong economic sanctions on Russia should this happen.

“We are, with our American friends, going to stop them trading in pounds and dollars,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC.

On the other hand, Putin has the cushion of falling back on China. Indeed, the plan to invade Ukraine was hatched when Putin visited China earlier this month, argues our Eastern Window column.

China and Russia have also signed bilateral energy deals and could very well work out an arrangement that helps Kremlin bypass the economic sanctions.

While China has a roaring trade with Ukraine, for China, this is an opportunity to test Biden’s resolve because it is always looking to take over Taiwan. The US’s response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine will help it guess the military playbook that Biden might use should China invade Taiwan.

The news of the Biden-Putin summit somewhat calmed markets which have pared their losses by noon. The Sensex was back in the green at the time of writing.

While the Ukraine conflict remains the biggest overhang on markets, Mohamed El-Erian writing in the FT has argued that “this should not blind us to two important structural issues that will be with us for a while, almost regardless of how the conflict plays out”.

One is, of course, global central banks pulling back on their liquidity. What’s the other? Read to find out (free to read for MC Pro subscribers).

Meanwhile, oil prices too have reversed their gains after the summit news. But energy security remains a key area of focus with Russia a major supplier of oil and gas.

In that context, the recent push to green hydrogen production in India is welcome although some challenges remain.

Investing insights from our research team

Control Print – a high quality mid-cap to add amid market volatility

Is Ambuja Cements a buy or sell after recent earnings?

Nestle India: Resilient show in face of multiple headwinds

What else are we reading?

Prabal Basu Roy | After a successful first innings as Tata chief, N Chandrasekaran will now face a different set of fundamental challenges

How startup IPOs stack up against old economy ones

Digital Rupee | Will people still deposit money in commercial banks?

Without ECLGS crutch, small borrowers cannot walk straight

GMR Infra: Unlocking value as airports business takes wing