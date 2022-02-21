Prabal Basu Roy | After a successful first innings as Tata chief, N Chandrasekaran will now face a different set of fundamental challenges

N Chandrasekaran REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RTX2YOBJ

In February 2018, in an article titled ‘It’s all about the software, Chandra’ I wrote that any assessment of the first year (after his taking up the chairmanship of Tata Sons) “must recognise the basic premise that Chandra was catapulted to this position as a solution to a specific problem. And, without debating the right and wrong, the fundamental problem was of one of a DNA mismatch between two people. So on that count Chandra was destined to succeed as the cards had already been dealt last year, and no one could afford to play the game again.”

Five years later, I am not surprised that Chandra’s tenure has been an unqualified success, and he has handled the responsibility very well, given his ability to handle the environment by balancing the inherent conflicts, and frictional forces brilliantly. That was the ‘software’ part of the equation.

‘What’ And ‘How’

On the ‘hardware’ side, he did nothing radically different other than the obvious interventions, and indeed continued on the path that had been started by Cyrus Mistry in terms of resolving the legacy hotspots — deleveraging, hiving off DoCoMo, stabilising Tata Steel ,Tata Motors, Tata Power, etc. There was no debate on ‘what’ needed to be done given his background and intellectual competence, most leaders generally know this; it is the ‘how’ which determines success or otherwise given the culture, political dynamics, and environment in which the transformation is envisaged. Though his intentions were honourable, this is where Mistry faltered, and Chandra emerged with flying colours.

But is it all honey and roses? Not really.

Though the image of the group has been restored, the challenges before Chandra in his second term are significant. In my view, posterity will judge his second term on three crucial parameters.

Prepare For The Next 50 Years

First would be clarity with regard to the positioning of the group, its structure, and purpose over the next 50 years. Will the Tata Sons have an operational role with a centralised management, or a holding company providing strategic guidance, financing, and brand equity; or will the group be run like a loose confederate of independent states; or as a benevolent philanthropy; or will it be seen as a GE style-conglomerate?

From a bird’s-eye view of the last 75 years, it is evident that while JRD Tata ran the group like the Indian Union with strong chief ministers (similar to the political thought of the period), Ratan Tata reined in these chief ministers to create a strong personality-led prima donna-type dominance who straddled over the groups multiple layers (the trusts, Tata Sons, and operating companies). Mistry was heading towards a process-oriented control and command architecture, and Chandra has done a balancing act by acknowledging the supremacy of Ratan Tata while maintaining a more operational-type control of the group companies.

With 84-year-old Ratan Tata gradually moving away from the spotlight, Tata Sons will essentially evolve into being the special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the trusts with the Chairman of Tata Sons akin to being the CEO of the SPV which derives its power from the trusts. Chandra now needs to guide the group position on this crucial matter, given that there will be no prima donna-type guiding force over the next 50 years to manage the delicate interplay between the trusts, the Tata Sons, and the operating companies.

Tolerating Underperformers And Inefficient Capital Allocation

The second parameter would be how Chandra deals with underperformers. This will be important especially in the crucial area of capital allocation, and, consequently, its massive debt burden.

Traditionally the two weakest areas within the Tata group have been its excessive tolerance to underperformance, and consistently inefficient capital allocation. This has obvious implications on, and indeed the prime reason for, the massive debt-guzzling characteristic of the group.

Based on data shared by Moneycontrol (via AceEquity), during the last five years, despite commendable deleveraging in steel, chemicals, and power businesses, the group debt stands enhanced to about Rs 3.3 lakh-crore in 2021 from Rs 3 lakh-crore in 2017. This is despite a 69 percent improvement in operating cash flows from Rs 85,548 crore in 2017 to Rs 1,44,259 crore in 2021.

Concerning is the fact that TCS contributed Rs 13,579 crore and the steel business, riding on a global steel upcycle, another Rs 33,502 crore to this improvement of Rs 58,711 crore, and the RoCE of listed entities (excluding TCS) is in the range of 10-15 percent, including the best-performers such as Titan, Tata Communications, and Voltas. This tells its own tale of the core efficiency of the group, though there have been improvements in the last five years.

In addition, the Air India acquisition — despite all the marketing pitch by both the Government of India and the Tatas — will add to its pressure on the balance sheet. With no international bidders for Air India, the de facto bailout by the Tatas provided a huge relief to the government, and perhaps accelerated the well-deserved Padma Bhushan – but at what cost in terms of capital allocation of shareholder funds?

We must remember that the Tata’s foray into passenger vehicles started 25 years ago, and it is only now that some green shoots are evident, thanks to the EV initiative. I wonder which other publicly-listed corporate entity would have this luxury of tolerance for carrying on with loss-making businesses? Given the global economic profile of the airline industry, will Air India, along with its two other airline ventures (Vistara and Air Asia), follow this arduous path to profitability after another 25 years?

Unless this cultural issue is confronted, and resolved, it will maim the Tata’s ability to leverage its enormous potential and brand equity to transform itself into new-age businesses and sustainable models of the future. Reliance’s transformation must be considered as a benchmark by the Tatas on the potential possibilities in the area of strategic transformation if the will and vision is demonstrated by its management.

Sustainability-based Business Model

The third parameter which Chandra may do well to focus on is the issue of environmental sustainability of its businesses. Its main businesses in steel, power, airlines, chemicals, and hotels are all intensely polluting. Tata Motors’ EV thrust is an excellent move, as is Tata Power’s foray into renewable energy, but the journey in reducing its carbon footprint as a group is going to be challenging. Energy, transport, and fashion retailing are the top three contributors to greenhouse gases at about 60 percent globally: add steel, chemicals, and hotels, and practically the whole Tata business portfolio is carbon-emission intensive.

With the upcoming International Sustainability Standards Board (promoted by the International Financial Reporting Standards) for reporting, India too will be required to meet stringent disclosure requirements on the Climate Change impact of individual companies. The damage to the corporate image and market valuations as investors move to the ESG framework while making their investment decisions is too fundamental to ignore.

For Common Good

As the global sustainability agenda evolves, it will be key to embed business leadership for sustainability transformation in the DNA and purpose of organisations. The Tatas must join the likes of Microsoft, Scania, IKEA, Mastercard, etc. and lead India’s equivalent of a ‘Europe Delivers’ initiative. As Chairman of Tata Sons (which is arguably India’s most venerable business house), Chandra has the responsibility to use the platform to drive change much beyond the group, and amplify the cause of Climate Change nationally.

I believe that sustainability and profitability go hand-in-hand. It is finally about what legacy Chandra wants to leave behind to the next gen leadership, while creating an even stronger entity through the strategic transformation which our planet desperately needs for our common good.

The paradigms of growth we have used on in the past are not the growth models we need for the future. We cannot go back to a system that sabotages our climate; and runs up unsustainable debt for our children and shareholders. At the moment the Tatas are doing both.

Chandra has the divine opportunity to lead this transformation — far better served by humility than pride — not only in the Tata group, but also in India.