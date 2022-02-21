Mohamed El-Erian | There is more to market volatility than Ukraine

Feb 21, 2022 / 11:45 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has the largest standing army in Europe. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Mohamed El-Erian It is tempting to pin the recent volatility in markets only on the fluidity of the Russia-Ukraine situation. After all, every day we seem to get competing indications of a stand-off that confronts Europe with the highest possibility of an armed conflict with Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union. After an initial flurry of activity, markets settled into mostly trading the conflict within a range bounded by the hope of an eventual diplomatic resolution and the more protracted...