The Green Pivot: Supply-side policy push for green hydrogen

History tells us the colour of human skin was instrumental in shaping the social evolution of world civilisation. But whoever could imagine that the colour of hydrogen — in a figurative sense — could one day come to play a vital role in shaping the climate course of this world! Yes, it is green hydrogen that is now ballooning the hopes of different nations for a cleaner climate across the globe. (image) According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), hydrogen...