Control Print – a high quality mid-cap to add amid market volatility

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

We had recommended Control Print (CMP: Rs 358 M Cap: Rs 585 crore) in our deep value series recently. In the past three months, despite the market volatility, the stock held up well, gaining 14 percent against a flat Nifty performance. Amid the wild gyrations in equities prompted by inflation/rate hike concerns and geopolitical tension, markets look set to present interesting opportunities and investors got to keep their shopping bags ready. We have enough reasons to suggest Control Print...