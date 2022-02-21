How startup IPOs stack up against old economy ones

SBI announced plans to list SBI Mutual Fund in December 2021.

A high watermark level was set by the primary market in 2021, with nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore raised by 63 companies during the year, a record amount in the market's history. However, it is not the amount that has made the year special but the type of companies that raised money. For the first time, startups raised funds from the market successfully in such large numbers. Among the new age companies that hit the market in 2021 were Paytm,...