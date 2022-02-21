GMR Infra: Unlocking value as airports business takes wing

In its demerged avatar, the GMR Infrastructure Ltd’s (GIL) stock is the first pure airport play available on Indian bourses. The stock resumed trading following demerger of its other businesses--energy, transportation and urban infrastructure, which were spun off into a separate entity. Does this change things favourably for GIL shareholders? As one of the foremost participants in India’s infrastructure privatisation programme, GIL’s genesis was in power generation and roads. However, following privatisation of airport management in India and with GIL bagging two...