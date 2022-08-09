English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Mohamed El-Erian writes: It is too early to declare risk of US recession is over

    Rate rises and contraction of the Fed’s balance sheet may still pull the rug from under the economy and markets

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 9, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Mohamed El-Erian writes: It is too early to declare risk of US recession is over

    Forward indicators suggest that the current strength of the labour market should not be taken for granted. (Representative image)

    Mohamed El-Erian There are times when one wants to be wrong. I have felt this way several times in the past 15 months, whether in warning last year that inflation would not prove transitory or cautioning that the Federal Reserve was rapidly falling way behind on its inflation objective and running out of first-best (“soft landing”) policy options. Today, my discomfort relates to the view that the recent jobs report implies that the US will now avoid a recession, a view...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are US and Indian markets decoupling?

      Aug 8, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The oil breather, Titan’s lustre, the Eastern Window, populism’s price, power 'Panchamrit' and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers