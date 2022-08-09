Mohamed El-Erian writes: It is too early to declare risk of US recession is over

Aug 9, 2022 / 12:40 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Forward indicators suggest that the current strength of the labour market should not be taken for granted. (Representative image)

Mohamed El-Erian There are times when one wants to be wrong. I have felt this way several times in the past 15 months, whether in warning last year that inflation would not prove transitory or cautioning that the Federal Reserve was rapidly falling way behind on its inflation objective and running out of first-best (“soft landing”) policy options. Today, my discomfort relates to the view that the recent jobs report implies that the US will now avoid a recession, a view...