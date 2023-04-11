English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Mohamed El-Erian: Banking tremors leave a legacy of credit contraction

    Rather than bet on early rate cuts, markets should be encouraging the Fed to complete its inflation-reduction task

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Apr 11, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Mohamed El-Erian: Banking tremors leave a legacy of credit contraction

    Smaller banks have suffered significant outflows of deposits to their largest peers — which depositors deem too big to fail — money market funds and, to a much less extent, the crypto space

    Let’s start with the good news. The flashing red light resulting from a speed-of-light run on the US banking system, or what economists broadly refer to as financial contagion, is behind us. Yet it is too early for policymakers to declare mission accomplished. Instead, red has become a flashing yellow due to the slower-moving economic contagion whose main transmission channel, that of curtailed credit extension to the economy, increases the risk not just of recession but also of stagflation. Poor risk...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The earnings juggernaut is about to roll: It's time to take stock

      Apr 10, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Can Congress recover from its woes, SEBI's responsible message push for advisor...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers