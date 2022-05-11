English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Metal producers may be down, but are they out?

    A key industrial metal index is down 25 percent from its six-month high as a worsening macro hits sentiment

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    May 11, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    Metal producers may be down, but are they out?

    Representative image

    It’s been a roller-coaster ride for investors in metal stocks. After a sharp ride upwards, the prices of industrial metals are falling sharply, casting a shadow over the valuations of metals producers. The S&P BSE Metals index is down by 20 percent from a month ago when it had reached its six-month high levels. The fall has been so sharp that it has now gone below its levels six months ago. While this may be bad news for metals’...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ambuja Cements’ homecoming

      May 10, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A ‘prudent’ IPO, TVS revs it up, WHO report touches a raw nerve, front running in crosshairs and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers