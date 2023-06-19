Manipur burns at the altar of identity politics

Manipur violence: The fault lines are multiple -- delineated by Hindu versus Christian, plains people versus hill tribals and the socially dominant versus the rest.

The violence in Manipur, now well into its second month and having taken over a hundred lives, continues and, instead of subsiding, seems to be getting worse. So much so that a retired veteran of the Indian Army who lives there has compared the situation to that in endemic strife-torn corners of the world, such as Syria and Lebanon. This has prompted former army chief Ved Prakash Malik to state that the law and order situation there needs “urgent attention...