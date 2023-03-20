English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Lessons from the Silicon Valley Bank bust

    A positive development is that large domestic banks such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank—along with the Indian unit of HSBC---have started to assist startups affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in opening new dollar accounts in Gujarat’s Gift City  

    Siddarth Pai
    March 20, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    Lessons from the Silicon Valley Bank bust

    The collapse of SVB is the direct result of the Fed’s rapid hiking of rates. (Image source: Reuters)

    Highlights The collapse of SVB is the direct result of the Fed’s rapid hiking of rates  That was aided and abetted by some irresponsible tweeting by venture capitalist icons  Indian start-ups located abroad should come back to base themselves in India  The US needs to take a leaf from India’s playbook on bank regulation  The storm will pass despite the current sell-off in US bank shares, and hopefully Indian financial institutions will be benefited  Plenty of ink has been spilt on the story of the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What a management change at TCS means for its investors

      Mar 17, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth challenge faces headwinds, no SVB-like situation for Indian bank...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers