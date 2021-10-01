MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Jobs in India rose in 2018-19 for the first time in seven years

The KLEMS database shows the biggest job gains were in construction and trade, but employment in the manufacturing sector continued to shrink 

Manas Chakravarty
October 01, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Jobs in India rose in 2018-19 for the first time in seven years

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India’s updated KLEMS database shows a net addition of jobs in the Indian economy in 2018-19, for the first time in seven years. Total employment was 47.59 crore in 2018-19, up from 46.47 crore in 2017-18. Total employment had reached a high of 47.16 crore in 2011-12 and had been steadily declining since then. That trend was reversed in 2018-19. The KLEMS project is a worldwide effort to build new databases on output, input, employment and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The engine revs up for Air India's divestment

    Sep 30, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investors stand their ground, China’s energy pain, Tata Power’s metamorphosis, GCPL’s Indonesia headache, bond sell-off has a story to say and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers