Jobs in India rose in 2018-19 for the first time in seven years

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India’s updated KLEMS database shows a net addition of jobs in the Indian economy in 2018-19, for the first time in seven years. Total employment was 47.59 crore in 2018-19, up from 46.47 crore in 2017-18. Total employment had reached a high of 47.16 crore in 2011-12 and had been steadily declining since then. That trend was reversed in 2018-19. The KLEMS project is a worldwide effort to build new databases on output, input, employment and...